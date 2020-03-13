3music Awards Fan Fest Postponed

After consultations in the past few hours, 3Media Networks, and its key partners Multimedia Broadcasting group, EandE Ghana, Fantasy Entertainment, the board and sponsors, have decided not to go ahead with Saturday's Fan Fest at the Accra Polo Grounds due to the confirned cases of the Corona Virus in Ghana.

As a forward-thinking organization that prioritizes the safety and well being of its patrons, this we believe, is the most humane decision to take.

This decision is also meant to compliment ongoing precautionary efforts by the state and other interested organizations.

The Fan Fest will now be held at the earliest in April.

Further details with regard to the main awards night will he communicated in the next few days.

Sadiq Abdulai Abu

Founder, 3Music Awards