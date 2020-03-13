Kwesi Arthur’s Father Reacts To Allegation Of Son's Sexually Exploiting Women

Father of rapper, Kwesi Arthur, Mr. Samuel Danso Arthur has reacted to the leaked audio circulating that his son has been sexually exploiting women.

Speaking in an interview with 3FM’s MzGee, Mr Arthur disclosed that the accusations leveled against his son are untrue, adding that he is sure some people are planning to sabotage him.

“I haven’t even seen the face of these women. Anything that is thrown out there people will be curious to follow. I believe it’s coming from a toothless individual. I think it is something that is being cooked by a blogger with the ladies. If it is indeed true the lady who got impregnated should come out so we all see her face,” he noted.

Mr Arthur added that the women were foolish enough to open their legs for the men.

“He has traveled and I’m sure he has returned but I haven’t spoken to him. I am yet to find out from him if the story circulating is true or not but if you are a woman and you decide to open your legs for a man, then you must know it comes with consequences. It’s not like taking paracetamol tablet. After enjoying your intercourse you come and disturb us with this nonsense,” he established.

