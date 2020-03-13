Sinami Laments Discrimination On Bryt TV Stage

Sinami, a Somanya-based musician, has levelled discrimination claims against a Bryt TV MC, known as EL Baby.

According to the musician, he (EL Baby) prevented him from performing on the TV station's platform because he is a Somanya artiste.

At an event dubbed 'Lowki Jersey Party', the TV station brought a number of the country's best musicians to thrill their fans at Taifa, a suburb of Accra, on February 29.

EL Baby allegedly went on stage to stop Sinami while he was performing.

He collected the microphone Sinami was using less than a minute into his performance.

In a statement to NEWS-ONE on Thursday, the Winning Records signee who recently released his new song titled 'This Year' said he was embarrassed by the incident.

He said he was billed to perform at the event and is shocked to have been treated that way.

Sinami has also since not received any explanation as to why he was treated in that manner.

“First of all, I would like to say a big thank you to Bryt TV for the opportunity given to me to perform at the Lowki Jersey Party on 29th February. That night didn't go well for me because I got embarrassed big time by one of the MCs. I was called on stage and in less than a minute this guy came to take the mic from me in an unceremonial way. I don't know why that discrimination happened, maybe it is because I am an up-and-coming artiste or it is because I am from Somanya,” he indicated.

Sinami is calling on organisers to come out and explain or apologise to him.

