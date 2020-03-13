Top Ghana Musicians To Perform At GMA USA 2020 Nominees Announcement

Listen to article

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards USA have officially released a list of notable Ghanaian musicians expected to perform at the GMA USA 2020.

The list which was posted on Social Media by the CEO of the awards scheme was released together with a flyer with more details of the event.

According to the CEO, Mr Dennis Boafo also known as Don D, the Nominee Announcement announcement would be held at the Gold Coast Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, Cantonments, Accra, Ghana at 7pm local time (19:00GMT).

Artistes billed to perform include: Nacee, Nhyiraba Kojo, Bosom PYoung, Screw Face, Kin Frenzee, Guru, Article Wan, Kumi Guitar, Lord Paper, IONA and DeVox Acapella group.

The Nominee Announcement is strictly by invitation.

Meanwhile, the main event, aimed at celebrating the Ghanaian culture, music and the hardworking artistes, is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Waterford Springfield 6715 Commerce ST, Springfield, USA.

According to organizers of the event, their outfit received lots of entries and after thorough scrutiny, the road is now clear to unveil the nominees.