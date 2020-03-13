ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2020 General News

Check Out The Vibrant Art From AMA Boss, Others At Heritage Art Festival

By News Desk
Check Out The Vibrant Art From AMA Boss, Others At Heritage Art Festival
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly office was awash with vibrant colours as Citi TV's Heritage Art Festival kicked off the latest of the station’s Heritage Month.

One of the highlights of the event was the biggest canvas to grace the city, which was open to all walks of life to leave their mark on the opening day of the festivals.

3122020100604-wcsevihuto-accra-arts-festival11

3122020100605-0e72ylkxwr-accra-arts-festival238

3122020100606-8dt2wjivvq-accra-arts-festival93

3122020100607-1i830o4bbv-accra-arts-festival21

Notable contributors to the canvas were the host of the event, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah and the Ghana Tourism Authority boss, Kwesi Agyeman.

Aside from the canvas, there were other art installations showcases not just art but history.

3122020100608-osjvm0x442-accra-arts-festival116

3122020100609-uaqctgfsrm-accra-arts-festival88

3122020100610-m6htl8w331-accra-arts-festival103

3122020100611-0f72ylkxxs-accra-arts-festival98

Chuku the Painter had an exhibition that leaned on theatre to convey a message of empowerment featuring black slaves resisting their masters.

The Deo Gratias Studios also had a rich array of rate historically relevant photographs capture iconic moments in Ghana’s birth as a nation.

3122020100612-n6itl8w331-accra-arts-festival129

3122020100612-1h830n4ayu-accra-arts-festival128

3122020100613-otkvn0y442-accra-arts-festival142

3122020100613-8eu2xkjwvr-accra-arts-festival137

In line with one of the messages of the event; safeguarding our heritage and identity, high school art students got a taste of art outside the classroom as they too got their hands dirty with varying colours.

Under the watchful eye of more experienced artists, they contributed the murals on the canvas and left with more inspiration for their chosen fields.

3122020100614-sxoaredq5l-accra-arts-festival54

3122020100614-1j041q5dcw-accra-arts-festival28

3122020100615-uaqctgfsrn-accra-arts-festival119

3122020100615-wbreuigtto-accra-arts-festival120

Beyond the art, there was a symposium on the theme 'Art and Identities' at the City Hall of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly with Dr Bernard Akoi-Jackson, Amarkine Amarteifio and Kwasi Ohene-Ayeh.

The speakers challenged the room to think about art and the Ghanaian reality in different ways in a bid to herald Ghana’s identity and culture.

3122020100616-wbrevihuto-accra-arts-festival77

3122020100616-wbrevihuto-accra-arts-festival63

3122020100617-wcsevihuto-accra-arts-festival62

3122020100617-j4eq2762gb-accra-arts-festival40

The festival will continue for two more days and will treat taste buds to delicious cuisines from across Ghana with the “Back to Your Village Food Bazaar” on Saturday, March 14.

—citinewsroom

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Canadian PM Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive
2 hours ago

Focus Coronavirus Cash On Infrastructure, Sensitisation – Pu...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line