World Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Announced

The World Media Group has announced the shortlist for the 2020 World Media Awards (WMAs), which showcase the world's best content-driven, cross-border advertising campaigns.

This was a record year for the WMAs with entries up by 50 percent. The awards attracted strong international interest from Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and the USA amongst other countries, spanning APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

Johan Jervoe, CMO at UBS was announced as the winner of the WMAs Content Leadership & Innovation Award today. This award is for the individual recognised by peers for their talent in creating exemplary content-driven campaigns with brand bravery, creativity and innovation. Jervoe will receive his special award at this year's WMAs celebration.

The shortlist includes a wide variety of renowned international brands, including Audi, Bayer, British Airways, Canon, Formula One, Levi's, PlayStation, Prada, Shell, BNP Paribas, Samsung and Sonos.

The entries were shortlisted by an international team of over 30 heavyweight jurors from leading advertisers, agencies and publishers, reflecting the vital importance of collaboration between all three parties when creating effective content-driven marketing campaigns. The jury is Co-Chaired by Josh Krichefski, CEO, EMEA at Mediacom. The full list of judges can be seen here .

Says Krichefski, "We had a stellar line-up of contenders for the Content Leadership & Innovation Award this year and choosing a winner was incredibly tough. All nominees have demonstrated brand bravery, creativity and innovation in pushing the boundaries of content marketing to achieve outstanding results. In the end, Johan Jervoe edged out the competition with his bold approach to developing the UBS brand identity and strategy, backed up by his commitment to driving industry best practice around viewability measurement and audience targeting."

Alex Delamain, President of the World Media Group and SVP, Head of Sales, EMEA, at The Economist, adds: "As the World Media Awards celebrates its fifth year, we have been delighted to see a substantial increase in high quality entries from all over the world. Supporting authentic storytelling through journalistic and commercial content is at the heart of what the World Media Group does so I'm pleased to see such a diverse range of campaigns from almost 40 international brands on the shortlist, demonstrating the valuable role content marketing plays in bringing stories to life."

Awards Reception: The final category winners will be announced at the World Media Awards Reception at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Thursday 30th April. The winner of this year's prestigious Grand Prix Award will also be announced on the night, joining previous years' Grand Prix winners, London & Partners, Tata Motors, Shell and Fox as the ‘best of the best'.

Winners' Perks: The Awards are unique in that all winners not only walk away with a trophy and kudos on the night, but will also see their work celebrated in an exclusive worldwide advertising campaign valued at €650K+ which will run across leading international media brands: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, The New York Times, Reuters, Time, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, all members of the World Media Group.

The 2020 shortlist is as follows:

Automotive

Brand / Campaign Entered by Audi - Electric Earth National Geographic Partners Bentley - An Extraordinary Journey To The Future PHD Global Business Porsche Taycan - The Electric Dialogue PHD Global Renault LATAM - Competition Is In Your DNA Havas Media Argentina Volkswagen - For The Many, Not The Few - The ID.3 PHD Global Business

Brand / Media Partnership

Brand/ Campaign Entered by DBLTAP & Alita: Battle Angel Minute Media Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre British Airways - BA 100 Modern Britons The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food BBC StoryWorks DXC Technology - The Winning Edge The Economist Group Renaissance - Discover This Way Spark Foundry Samsung - TV Is Making History Again Starcom Sheraton - Global Experience, Local Connections Spark Foundry



Corporate Influencer

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Bayer - Can We Live Better? Mediacom Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food BBC StoryWorks Shell - The Great Travel Hack Mediacom Tech Mahindra - In The Future The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group

Financial Services

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre BNP Paribas - The Challenge Of Sustainable Finance Mapp Media UBS - Are You Investing In What Matters To You? Spark Foundry UBS - Why Doing Good Can Be Good For Your Portfolio WP BrandStudio, The Washington Post

Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Audemars Piguet - Art Series T Brand Studio, The New York Times Essity - Viva La Vulva Zenith Levi's - What Does Performance Mean To You? OMD EMEA Prada EcoNyl - What We Carry National Geographic Partners Zenith Watches - Zenith El Primero - A Forgotten Treasure KR Wavemaker



Media & Entertainment

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Electronic Arts - FIFA20 'Play Wrong' m/SIX Formula 1 - Bolder And Braver Wins The Race Wavemaker Global PlayStation Store - PlayStation: Black Friday EMEA MediaCom Walls - Unilever - Talking Ice Cream 2019 Mindshare WW



Technology & Telecoms

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Canon - Rugby World Cup 2019 PHD International HP - Go For Growth PHD Global Samsung - Powering Urban Nomads Starcom Samsung - TV Is Making History Again Starcom Sonos - Brilliant Sound At Intersections Of Culture And Cool Vizeum & 360i, Dentsu Group Tech Mahindra - In The Future The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group Teradata - From Data To Answers Forbes



Travel & Tourism

Brand/ Campaign Entered by Emirates - Captains Of Africa BBC StoryWorks Narok County Government - Moments Of Wonder Reuters Plus South African Tourism - Where Great Minds Meet CNBC Catalyst Tourism Australia - From Country To Company UM Australia Tourism New Zealand - Welcome To New Zealand National Geographic Partners VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group

Details of the shortlisted entries can be found here .