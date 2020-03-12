ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.03.2020 Radio & Television

World Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Announced

By News Desk
World Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Announced
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The World Media Group has announced the shortlist for the 2020 World Media Awards (WMAs), which showcase the world's best content-driven, cross-border advertising campaigns.

This was a record year for the WMAs with entries up by 50 percent. The awards attracted strong international interest from Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and the USA amongst other countries, spanning APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

Johan Jervoe, CMO at UBS was announced as the winner of the WMAs Content Leadership & Innovation Award today. This award is for the individual recognised by peers for their talent in creating exemplary content-driven campaigns with brand bravery, creativity and innovation. Jervoe will receive his special award at this year's WMAs celebration.

The shortlist includes a wide variety of renowned international brands, including Audi, Bayer, British Airways, Canon, Formula One, Levi's, PlayStation, Prada, Shell, BNP Paribas, Samsung and Sonos.

The entries were shortlisted by an international team of over 30 heavyweight jurors from leading advertisers, agencies and publishers, reflecting the vital importance of collaboration between all three parties when creating effective content-driven marketing campaigns. The jury is Co-Chaired by Josh Krichefski, CEO, EMEA at Mediacom. The full list of judges can be seen here .

Says Krichefski, "We had a stellar line-up of contenders for the Content Leadership & Innovation Award this year and choosing a winner was incredibly tough. All nominees have demonstrated brand bravery, creativity and innovation in pushing the boundaries of content marketing to achieve outstanding results. In the end, Johan Jervoe edged out the competition with his bold approach to developing the UBS brand identity and strategy, backed up by his commitment to driving industry best practice around viewability measurement and audience targeting."

Alex Delamain, President of the World Media Group and SVP, Head of Sales, EMEA, at The Economist, adds: "As the World Media Awards celebrates its fifth year, we have been delighted to see a substantial increase in high quality entries from all over the world. Supporting authentic storytelling through journalistic and commercial content is at the heart of what the World Media Group does so I'm pleased to see such a diverse range of campaigns from almost 40 international brands on the shortlist, demonstrating the valuable role content marketing plays in bringing stories to life."

Awards Reception: The final category winners will be announced at the World Media Awards Reception at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Thursday 30th April. The winner of this year's prestigious Grand Prix Award will also be announced on the night, joining previous years' Grand Prix winners, London & Partners, Tata Motors, Shell and Fox as the ‘best of the best'.

Winners' Perks: The Awards are unique in that all winners not only walk away with a trophy and kudos on the night, but will also see their work celebrated in an exclusive worldwide advertising campaign valued at €650K+ which will run across leading international media brands: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, The New York Times, Reuters, Time, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, all members of the World Media Group.

The 2020 shortlist is as follows:
Automotive

Brand / Campaign Entered by
Audi - Electric Earth National Geographic Partners
Bentley - An Extraordinary Journey To The Future PHD Global Business
Porsche Taycan - The Electric Dialogue PHD Global
Renault LATAM - Competition Is In Your DNA Havas Media Argentina
Volkswagen - For The Many, Not The Few - The ID.3 PHD Global Business

Brand / Media Partnership

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
DBLTAP & Alita: Battle Angel Minute Media
Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
British Airways - BA 100 Modern Britons The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food BBC StoryWorks
DXC Technology - The Winning Edge The Economist Group
Renaissance - Discover This Way Spark Foundry
Samsung - TV Is Making History Again Starcom
Sheraton - Global Experience, Local Connections Spark Foundry


Corporate Influencer

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Bayer - Can We Live Better? Mediacom
Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food BBC StoryWorks
Shell - The Great Travel Hack Mediacom
Tech Mahindra - In The Future The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group

Financial Services

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan Astana International Financial Centre
BNP Paribas - The Challenge Of Sustainable Finance Mapp Media
UBS - Are You Investing In What Matters To You? Spark Foundry
UBS - Why Doing Good Can Be Good For Your Portfolio WP BrandStudio, The Washington Post

Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Audemars Piguet - Art Series T Brand Studio, The New York Times
Essity - Viva La Vulva Zenith
Levi's - What Does Performance Mean To You? OMD EMEA
Prada EcoNyl - What We Carry National Geographic Partners
Zenith Watches - Zenith El Primero - A Forgotten Treasure KR Wavemaker


Media & Entertainment

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Electronic Arts - FIFA20 'Play Wrong' m/SIX
Formula 1 - Bolder And Braver Wins The Race Wavemaker Global
PlayStation Store - PlayStation: Black Friday EMEA MediaCom
Walls - Unilever - Talking Ice Cream 2019 Mindshare WW


Technology & Telecoms

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Canon - Rugby World Cup 2019 PHD International
HP - Go For Growth PHD Global
Samsung - Powering Urban Nomads Starcom
Samsung - TV Is Making History Again Starcom
Sonos - Brilliant Sound At Intersections Of Culture And Cool Vizeum & 360i, Dentsu Group
Tech Mahindra - In The Future The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Teradata - From Data To Answers Forbes


Travel & Tourism

Brand/ Campaign Entered by
Emirates - Captains Of Africa BBC StoryWorks
Narok County Government - Moments Of Wonder Reuters Plus
South African Tourism - Where Great Minds Meet CNBC Catalyst
Tourism Australia - From Country To Company UM Australia
Tourism New Zealand - Welcome To New Zealand National Geographic Partners
VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group

Details of the shortlisted entries can be found here .
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus Affects Dangote
3 hours ago

UN Petitioned To Remove Akufo-Addo As SDGs Co-chair Over 'Fa...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line