World Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Announced

The World Media Group has announced the shortlist for the 2020 World Media Awards (WMAs), which showcase the world's best content-driven, cross-border advertising campaigns.
This was a record year for the WMAs with entries up by 50 percent. The awards attracted strong international interest from Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and the USA amongst other countries, spanning APAC, EMEA and the Americas.
Johan Jervoe, CMO at UBS was announced as the winner of the WMAs Content Leadership & Innovation Award today. This award is for the individual recognised by peers for their talent in creating exemplary content-driven campaigns with brand bravery, creativity and innovation. Jervoe will receive his special award at this year's WMAs celebration.
The shortlist includes a wide variety of renowned international brands, including Audi, Bayer, British Airways, Canon, Formula One, Levi's, PlayStation, Prada, Shell, BNP Paribas, Samsung and Sonos.
The entries were shortlisted by an international team of over 30 heavyweight jurors from leading advertisers, agencies and publishers, reflecting the vital importance of collaboration between all three parties when creating effective content-driven marketing campaigns. The jury is Co-Chaired by Josh Krichefski, CEO, EMEA at Mediacom. The full list of judges can be seen here .
Says Krichefski, "We had a stellar line-up of contenders for the Content Leadership & Innovation Award this year and choosing a winner was incredibly tough. All nominees have demonstrated brand bravery, creativity and innovation in pushing the boundaries of content marketing to achieve outstanding results. In the end, Johan Jervoe edged out the competition with hisbold approach to developing the UBS brand identity and strategy, backed up by his commitmentto driving industry best practice around viewability measurement and audience targeting."
Alex Delamain, President of the World Media Group and SVP, Head of Sales, EMEA, at The Economist, adds: "As the World Media Awards celebrates its fifth year, we have been delighted to see a substantial increase in high quality entries from all over the world. Supporting authentic storytelling through journalistic and commercial content is at the heart of what the World Media Group does so I'm pleased to see such adiverse range of campaigns from almost 40 international brands on the shortlist, demonstrating the valuable role content marketing plays in bringing stories to life."
Awards Reception: The final category winners will be announced at the World Media Awards Reception at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Thursday 30th April. The winner of this year's prestigious Grand Prix Award will also be announced on the night, joining previous years' Grand Prix winners, London & Partners, Tata Motors, Shell and Fox as the ‘best of the best'.
Winners' Perks: The Awards are unique in that all winners not only walk away with a trophy and kudos on the night, but will also see their work celebrated in an exclusive worldwide advertising campaign valued at €650K+ which will run across leading international media brands: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, The New York Times, Reuters, Time, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, all members of the World Media Group.
The 2020 shortlist is as follows: Automotive
Brand / Campaign
Entered by
Audi - Electric Earth
National Geographic Partners
Bentley - An Extraordinary Journey To The Future
PHD Global Business
Porsche Taycan - The Electric Dialogue
PHD Global
Renault LATAM - Competition Is In Your DNA
Havas Media Argentina
Volkswagen - For The Many, Not The Few - The ID.3
PHD Global Business
Brand / Media Partnership
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
DBLTAP & Alita: Battle Angel
Minute Media
Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan
Astana International Financial Centre
British Airways - BA 100 Modern Britons
The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food
BBC StoryWorks
DXC Technology - The Winning Edge
The Economist Group
Renaissance - Discover This Way
Spark Foundry
Samsung - TV Is Making History Again
Starcom
Sheraton - Global Experience, Local Connections
Spark Foundry
Corporate Influencer
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Bayer - Can We Live Better?
Mediacom
Corteva Agriscience - Follow The Food
BBC StoryWorks
Shell - The Great Travel Hack
Mediacom
Tech Mahindra - In The Future
The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO
The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Financial Services
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Astana International Financial Centre - My Kazakhstan
Astana International Financial Centre
BNP Paribas - The Challenge Of Sustainable Finance
Mapp Media
UBS - Are You Investing In What Matters To You?
Spark Foundry
UBS - Why Doing Good Can Be Good For Your Portfolio
WP BrandStudio, The Washington Post
Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Audemars Piguet - Art Series
T Brand Studio, The New York Times
Essity - Viva La Vulva
Zenith
Levi's - What Does Performance Mean To You?
OMD EMEA
Prada EcoNyl - What We Carry
National Geographic Partners
Zenith Watches - Zenith El Primero - A Forgotten Treasure
KR Wavemaker
Media & Entertainment
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Electronic Arts - FIFA20 'Play Wrong'
m/SIX
Formula 1 - Bolder And Braver Wins The Race
Wavemaker Global
PlayStation Store - PlayStation: Black Friday EMEA
MediaCom
Walls - Unilever - Talking Ice Cream 2019
Mindshare WW
Technology & Telecoms
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Canon - Rugby World Cup 2019
PHD International
HP - Go For Growth
PHD Global
Samsung - Powering Urban Nomads
Starcom
Samsung - TV Is Making History Again
Starcom
Sonos - Brilliant Sound At Intersections Of Culture And Cool
Vizeum & 360i, Dentsu Group
Tech Mahindra - In The Future
The Trust |The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Teradata - From Data To Answers
Forbes
Travel & Tourism
Brand/ Campaign
Entered by
Emirates - Captains Of Africa
BBC StoryWorks
Narok County Government - Moments Of Wonder
Reuters Plus
South African Tourism - Where Great Minds Meet
CNBC Catalyst
Tourism Australia - From Country To Company
UM Australia
Tourism New Zealand - Welcome To New Zealand
National Geographic Partners
VistaJet - Secrets Of The CEO
The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group
Details of the shortlisted entries can be found here .
World Media Awards 2020 Shortlist Announced
The World Media Group has announced the shortlist for the 2020 World Media Awards (WMAs), which showcase the world's best content-driven, cross-border advertising campaigns.
This was a record year for the WMAs with entries up by 50 percent. The awards attracted strong international interest from Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and the USA amongst other countries, spanning APAC, EMEA and the Americas.
Johan Jervoe, CMO at UBS was announced as the winner of the WMAs Content Leadership & Innovation Award today. This award is for the individual recognised by peers for their talent in creating exemplary content-driven campaigns with brand bravery, creativity and innovation. Jervoe will receive his special award at this year's WMAs celebration.
The shortlist includes a wide variety of renowned international brands, including Audi, Bayer, British Airways, Canon, Formula One, Levi's, PlayStation, Prada, Shell, BNP Paribas, Samsung and Sonos.
The entries were shortlisted by an international team of over 30 heavyweight jurors from leading advertisers, agencies and publishers, reflecting the vital importance of collaboration between all three parties when creating effective content-driven marketing campaigns. The jury is Co-Chaired by Josh Krichefski, CEO, EMEA at Mediacom. The full list of judges can be seen here .
Says Krichefski, "We had a stellar line-up of contenders for the Content Leadership & Innovation Award this year and choosing a winner was incredibly tough. All nominees have demonstrated brand bravery, creativity and innovation in pushing the boundaries of content marketing to achieve outstanding results. In the end, Johan Jervoe edged out the competition with his bold approach to developing the UBS brand identity and strategy, backed up by his commitment to driving industry best practice around viewability measurement and audience targeting."
Alex Delamain, President of the World Media Group and SVP, Head of Sales, EMEA, at The Economist, adds: "As the World Media Awards celebrates its fifth year, we have been delighted to see a substantial increase in high quality entries from all over the world. Supporting authentic storytelling through journalistic and commercial content is at the heart of what the World Media Group does so I'm pleased to see such a diverse range of campaigns from almost 40 international brands on the shortlist, demonstrating the valuable role content marketing plays in bringing stories to life."
Awards Reception: The final category winners will be announced at the World Media Awards Reception at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on Thursday 30th April. The winner of this year's prestigious Grand Prix Award will also be announced on the night, joining previous years' Grand Prix winners, London & Partners, Tata Motors, Shell and Fox as the ‘best of the best'.
Winners' Perks: The Awards are unique in that all winners not only walk away with a trophy and kudos on the night, but will also see their work celebrated in an exclusive worldwide advertising campaign valued at €650K+ which will run across leading international media brands: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, The New York Times, Reuters, Time, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, all members of the World Media Group.
The 2020 shortlist is as follows:
Automotive
Brand / Media Partnership
Corporate Influencer
Financial Services
Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion
Media & Entertainment
Technology & Telecoms
Travel & Tourism
Details of the shortlisted entries can be found here .