Becca Stole A South African Artist’s Song And She Knows It – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay has jabbed Becca, albeit not directly for sampling Sho Madjozi’s ‘John Cena’s song which has been a topical issue in the entertainment front in Ghana.

Becca has been torn apart on social media for ‘stealing’ the aforementioned song with her new song titled ‘No One’ song which featured Busiswa & DWP Academy from South Africa.

Wendy Shay suggested Becca was trying very hard to claim the ‘Queen of Ghana Music tag from her and ended up disgracing herself.

She wrote: “I said I’m the hottest Queen and they don’t understand..so dem go do Song to claim the title but see oo …

SHAYGANG sign loading #QueenShay #ShayGang #TSG#Rufftown”

