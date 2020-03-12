ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
12.03.2020

“I want to make money with Sarkodie” – Shatta Wale

By odarteyghnews.com
After throwing shots at Sarkodie and his fans, Shatta Wale says his underlying motive is for Sarkodie to join forces with him and make money together.

Speaking on Hitz FM, in an interview, the leader of the Shatta Movement said he wants to make money with Sarkodie and does not like it when he behaves selfishly.

He said: “I am telling Sarkodie that let’s come together and make money together. “let us be real; I didn’t insult Sarkodie when I said he’s broke. I was even shocked when he recorded the “Advice” song.”

