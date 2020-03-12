FREE! 3Music Fan Fest at Polo Grounds on Saturday

Some of Ghana's leading acts will take to the stage on Saturday for the maiden 3Music Fan Fest.

The event will be held at the Accra Polo Grounds, and will feature over 30 mainstream and upcoming acts for a day's fun-filled event driven strictly by their fans.

The 3Music Fan Fest is the official nominees jam for the 2020 edition of the 3Music Awards, and is happening as part of the scheme's Power of 3 campaign for this year, which focuses on three stands: The Fans, The Music and Impact.

It is being held on the back of the highly successful 3Music Women's Brunch, which brought together leading females in the creative arts industry.

Confirmed acts for Saturday are Kuame Eugene, KiDi, Dope Nation, Wendy Shay,

Kweku Smoke, Epixode, Jupitar, Sister Derby, Camidoh, Kurl Songx, and Yaw Berk.

Others include: Kelvyn Boy, MzVee, OV, Bosom P Yung, Lord Paper, Fameye, Dada Hafco, Mr Drew, Krymi, Offei, Raph Enzee, Larusso, Kimilist, Enam, Mista Myles, Sitso, Kyei Nwom, Queen Ayorkor, and Sorakiss among a tall list.

The organizers, 3Media Networks say the Fan Fest is to offer an avenue for nominees to engage directly with their fans through MUSIC, FOOD, and ARTS.

There will be autograph signing sessions, souvenir merchandise, and a games arcade stocking the best games as well as carefully-selected on-ground activities. Patrons will also take part in competitions for prize mouthwatering rewards from sponsors.

#3MusicAwards20 returns to the Fantasy Dome on March 28. Voting is underway via the short code *447*3#.

3Music Awards 2020 is jointly powered by 3Media Networks, Multimedia Group, Fantasy Dome and EandE Ghana with support from Guinness Extra Smooth, Smirnoff Ice and Nasco Electronics.