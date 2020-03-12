Miss Commonwealth Ghana Joins Akufo-Addo, Others At Ghana Investment Summit In UK

The 2nd Runner up at the 2019 Miss Commonwealth Ghana, Miss Sheidelle Annor joined President Akufo-Addo and other government officials at the 2020 Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit in London few weeks ago.

The Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit, which is in its second year, is an annual event that the President and government officials including diplomats use to engage businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors on the wide investment opportunities across various sectors in Ghana.

This year’s edition was opened by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana and well attended by state officials including sector ministers, High commissioners and more.

The 2020 Ghana Investment Opportunities summit had over 500 entrepreneurs from all sectors including business, arts, tourism, housing, industry, agriculture and more from the United Kingdom, Ghana and the diaspora.

Beauty Queen, Sheidelle Annor who emerged 2nd Runner up at the 2019 Miss Commonwealth Ghana beauty pageant was there to grace the occasion with her beauty as well as interact with stakeholders on support for the creative arts industry especially beauty pageants.

The event was hosted by the Ghana High Commission in the UK.

Check photos of Miss Commonwealth Ghana 2019 2nd Runner Up, Miss Sheidelle Annor at the 2nd Ghana Investment Opportunities Summit 2020.