Belinda Dzattah Reveals Secret Behind Her Weight Loss

Plus size actress Belinda Dzattah says the secret behind her incredible weight loss is “Faiys Tea.”

According to the 'Fix Us’ actress who made the revelation in her birthday post on Tuesday, the detox tea product has been magical in slimming her body down.

Belinda has been displaying a chic figure in the last few months after losing over 50 per cent of her previous body size.

Prior to this, she was always uncomfortable with her weight, a source revealed.

“They said it was impossible now I leave them to wonder, a happy birthday to me… Another year of God’s goodness… I’m excited to share my weight loss secret on my birthday faiysteatoxtea @waisted_by_faiy is the secret. This tea is just magical. I slimmed down immediately after the tea,” she stated on Tuesday.

The 2018 Ghana Movie Awards best supporting actress in drama series winner had been showing off her weight loss on her Instagram long before revealing her secret yesterday.

Bel Rose, as called by some of her friends, has been acting since in 2012. She got her first acting gig in '5 Brides', a production by Venus Films Productions, and she has since not looked back.

---Daily Guide