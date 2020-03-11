Kronkron Season 2: 12 Down, 2 More To Go Down; Who Makes It To The Finals?

Countdown to the grand finale of Atinka TV’s big band reality show, KronKron Season two has begun, generating immense competition between bands.

Already, 12 bands out of the 24 that started the competition have been evicted, leaving 12 bands still in the competition.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, none of the bands were evicted because according to the judges, most of them had same marks and therefore could not be evicted.

Sunday’s edition dubbed the ‘Mentor Edition’ which allowed the bands to perform with their mentors on stage saw great gospel musicians including Hannah Marfo, Yaw Sarpong, Dicken Sammy Baah, Soul winners, Janet Aboagye and Rev. Forson Boateng at the Sika Hall inside the AMV head office.

Meanwhile, two more bands will be evicted next Sunday to allow 10 bands to go for the grand finale which would be held on March 22, 2020, at the Calvary Temple, ICGC, Spintex.

The bands that stand a chance to qualify for the grand finale of Kronkron Season two are TG Crew, DR, MB, HD, UN, TS, Rev B, BB, HS, Dynamic, PJ, and VH.

They will be qualified based on votes and their performance.

The public is therefore encouraged to vote for their favourite bands on MOMO code *714*4# to keep them in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Atinka Media Village, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour at the Launch of Kronkron Season two said this year’s edition was an improvement on season one.

He said in addition to a set of musical instruments and GH₵10,000 for the winner, GH₵10,000 cash for the first runner-up and GH₵5000 for the second runner-up, the first top three bands would also get fully sponsored recording sessions for their albums courtesy We2 Band, winners of Season one.

That sponsorship package, he said, amounted to GH₵100,000.