Thousands Attend Kenkey Festival 2020

Thousands of people from across Ghana attended the 2020 edition of the Kenkey Festival.

This year's edition which was held on 7th March, 2020 at Mantse Agbonaa, Jamestown in Accra attracted both local and international media which has since been trending after the event.

Aside celebrating and eating kenkey, this year's edition included activities like Live Band Karaoke with ace Ghanaian comedian, Foster Romanus, Who Rules the Kitchen? (Cooking competition), FIFA 20 competitions and others which made this year’s edition a memorable one.

The Kenkey Festival started in 2016 with the aim of promoting 'Eat Ghana' in the Ghana month.

This has since it bring into light the various types of Kenkey aside the Ga and Fante Kenkey.

Kenkey Fest is now a tourist destination during the independence day celebrations.

The event has lived up to its expectations and keeps bringing in more goodies to keep up the ecstatic vibe.