Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle Are My Strong Prayer Warriors – Fella Makafui

Prayer plays an integral role in the lives of many individuals and Fella Makafui, now Mrs. Frimpong after her traditional wedding with husband Medikal has named two people who have stayed with her through thick and thin and have backed her with unending prayers till now.

Fella Makafui calls these two people, she calls them the strong prayer warriors.

Fella shared a picture of the two strong prayer warriors on her official Twitter handle and OdarteyghTV caught glimpse of it.

She captioned the post, “the prayer warriors Criss waddle and Shatta wale

So for your information Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and AMG boss, Criss Waddle are the strong warriors of Fella Makafui who prayed for her before and after her Traditional wedding.

