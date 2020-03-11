ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2020 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle Are My Strong Prayer Warriors – Fella Makafui

By odarteyghnews.com
Shatta Wale, Criss Waddle Are My Strong Prayer Warriors – Fella Makafui
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Prayer plays an integral role in the lives of many individuals and Fella Makafui, now Mrs. Frimpong after her traditional wedding with husband Medikal has named two people who have stayed with her through thick and thin and have backed her with unending prayers till now.

Fella Makafui calls these two people, she calls them the strong prayer warriors.

310202091242-i4ep276gfb-criss-waddle-and-shatta-wale-1024x822

Fella shared a picture of the two strong prayer warriors on her official Twitter handle and OdarteyghTV caught glimpse of it.

She captioned the post, “the prayer warriors Criss waddle and Shatta wale

So for your information Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and AMG boss, Criss Waddle are the strong warriors of Fella Makafui who prayed for her before and after her Traditional wedding.

Watch video below
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

NDC Blames NPP For Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly Destroyi...
11 minutes ago

NPA Blasts NDC Over Call For Fuel Price Reduction
11 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line