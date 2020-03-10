Nigerian Sound Engineers Producing Better Beats — Zapp Mallet

Legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, Zapp Mallet has revealed that Nigerian Sound engineers are now producing better beats.

According to the most successful Ghanaian sound engineer, the beats produced by the Nigerian music producers remind him of what he experimented with years back.

“The Nigerian boys are doing some serious productions…i really love their beats..Their productions resonate with me. Reminds me of what I experimented with years back”.Zapp Mallet told HotfmGhana.com

Upon persuasion to reveal his favourite Nigerian song, Zapp Mallet indicated that:

”I don’t know their titles, but I like WizKid’s newest joint. I’ve actually heard a few on MTV base and I’ve really enjoyed them”.

Zapp Mallet who is known in real life as Emmanuel Mallet is recognized as one of the pioneers of the hiplife genre that started in the early 1990s in Ghana.

Zapp’s interest is in the fusion of different genres of music such as Rock, Jazz, Orchestra and Pop blended with African rhythms to create new sounds.

He has been a source of inspiration to many sound engineers in Ghana, notable amongst them is the legendary Hammer of The Last Two who was inspired to begin his career in sound engineering after meeting Zapp Mallet and seeing the equipment in his studio during the period when Zapp was recording Reggie Rockstone’s album.

He is also recognized as the first recording engineer to have won the Ghana Music Awards on three consecutive occasions; 1999, 2000, 2001.

In 2019, he revealed his intentions to contest for the presidency of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

He was later on disqualified because he had not held an executive position in the association.

Source: HotfmGhana.com