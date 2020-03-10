Yaw Sarpong Bounces Back With Single

Gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has announced his presence on the music scene again with a new song titled, 'Ahobraseε', featuring hiphop act Sarkodie.

Mr Sarpong is a respectable figure in the Ghanaian gospel music industry, a prolific song composer and writer with multiple awards to his name.

The 'wo hawↄnisεn' hit maker has made a big come back to the music industry after he took a long timeout to undergo series of medical treatment.

The new song, which talks about being humble, tells a story of how people should try to leave a simple life when God grants them riches and wealth.

Mr Sarpong narrated a sad story of how he almost lost his life and how he realized that life was very precious and must be lived in the simplest and respectable way possible.

The song was composed by the legendary Yaw Sarpong and performed by the unique vocalist and songstress Tiwaah and Sarkodie!

Yaw Sarpong says his latest album titled, 'Ever GREEN', is ready and will be released later in the year.

The album features some seasoned icons like Samini, kofi Arthur, Sonny Badu, Obaapa Christy, Obrafour, Joe Mettle and Winneba Youth Choir.

The album is produced and mixed by veteran music producers Sammy Helwani, Nacee Shadrack Yawson and Ceediεgh.

The album has Nana Kobo of Nana Kobo Ventures as the executive producer.

---Daily Guide