Top Beauty Brands Showcase At AMB Fair 2020

The fourth edition of the Africa Make-Up & Beauty (AMB) Fair, Africa’s largest beauty trade fair WAS successful at the Event Haven, Trade Fair in Accra over the weekend.

The three-day fair started from Friday March 6 ended on Sunday, March 8 with different activities.

It also had some major beauty brands on the African continent exhibiting products from make-up, hair, skin, nail care, bridal accessories and more.

Among the brands were Colorbox Cosmetics, Maybelline New York, Bio Sculpture Ghana, Black Secret Make-Up, Zikel Cosmetics from Nigeria, MVP Hair Ghana, First Choice Hair & Beauty, Jandel Limited, Darling Ghana, Kasapreko and more.

Organised by Make-Up Ghana under the theme: ‘Evolve’, the fair provided an opportunity to connect beauty brands with their customers as well other industry stakeholders.

Beyond exhibition, buying and selling of beauty products, there were other activities, including panel discussions on retail and sales, manufacturing and regulation, branding and marketing and technology in the beauty industry.

There were also hair and make-up live demos, battle of the brushes and combs competition, runway shows and beauty business pitch; a platform to encourage young entrepreneurs.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Make-Up Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, who spoke at the opening ceremony on Friday, the beauty industry in Africa is one of the fastest-growing markets “and has over the last decade been described as one with vast untapped potential.”

She believed that there is now “enough momentum to go beyond potential and execute on extracting full economic value.”

Vincent Sowah Odotei, Deputy Minister for Communication, in an address, also tasked players in the beauty industry not to compromise on quality when choosing their products. This, according to him, makes brands stand out.

Among keynote speaking at the fair were Nora Bannerman, CEO of Sleek Garments Export Limited; Sandy Osei-Agyeman, CEO of Slid Industries; Roberta Annan, Managing Partner, Roberta Annan Capital, and Nortey Dua, a clinical psychologist, University of Ghana Medical School.

A number of personalities like Lydia Forson, Martha Ankomah, Zynnell Zuh, Mimi Adani, Lerny Lomotey and others also attended the event. TV3’s Berla Mundi was the host for the opening ceremony.