09.03.2020 Exclusive News

Soldiers At Medikal, Fella Makafui’s Wedding Arrested, Detained In Guard Room

By News Desk
The Ghana Armed Forces has arrested and detained some military who provided security at the traditional wedding ceremony of Fella Makafui and Samuel Adu Frimpong aka Medikal over the weekend.

Some men clad in army uniforms with their faces veiled were seen in footage from the event on Saturday, March 7 at Adjringanor near East Legon in Accra.

The Director of Public Affairs, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie, in a radio interview on Citi FM said the military personnel are currently in Guard Room assisting in investigations.

He added that, any officer found guilty would be dealt with to maintain sanctity in the service.

The army has expressed concern with is officers in uniform making appearances at private events without approval.

---Credit: Citinewsroom.com
