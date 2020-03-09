Fella Makafui’s Manager Finally Reacts To Rumors That Fella Makafui Is Pregnant (Video)

Fella Makafui collapsed during her traditional wedding over the weekend. Shortly after the incident, she came out to indicate that it was a prank on Medikal.

A section of Ghanaians and media people thought otherwise. Actors Akuapem Polo and Xandy Kamel were of the view that the cause of her collapse was certainly because she is pregnant.

Well, Fella Makafui’s Manager Richmond Amofa has finally spoken on the pregnancy rumors concerning Fella Makafui.

Speaking to Ola Michaels on Neat FM, Richmond indicated that to the best of his knowledge, Fella Makafui is not pregnant.

He also showed his appreciation to everyone who came to support the union of Fella Makafui and Medikal and urged Ghanaians to keep supporting Fella Makafui and Medikal.

Watch video below

