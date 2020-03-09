Backing Vocalist Laments 20years Working Without Cash

Listen to article

Legendary female backing vocalist Nana Ama Dadzie well known as Nana Ama has been a backing vocalist for the past 20 years.

She has been featured as a backing vocalist in almost all the genres including Gospel, Highlife, Hiplife, Reggae among others.

She has worked with almost all the big names in the industry including Kojo Antwi, Sony Achiba, Lord Kenya, Buk Bak, Terry Bonchaka, Charles Amoah, Okomfour Kwaadee, Nana Quame, Noble Nketia, Grace Ashly, Blakk Rasta, Akatakyie, Sidney, Edem, Lucky Mensah, Obrafour and many more legendary musicians in Ghana.

According to Nana Ama, in an interview with Sammy Flex on the real talk show (Sammy Flex Tv), she claimed with all the hard work for twenty years and still counting, she has never received any royalty before and again has never been featured in any music video despite working with a lot of big names.

On this note, Nana Ama has started championing a course on calling on all stakeholders, the media and industry players to help her preach to get structures in place for backing vocalists to be recognized.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive discussion with stormcitygh.com , she made it clear her agenda now is to push harder for “backing rights” from the days of Dr. Paa Bobo, Paa Thomas, and co to help everyone benefit as a backing vocalist. She continued saying that the only people they always throw light on are the artist, sound engineer and featured artist but those backing to make the song a better one does not seem to be recognized.

Finally, she concluded by saying this year she is going to celebrate her 20years as a backing vocalist in the music industry. She is edging on the media, bloggers, and everyone to support her agenda.

Interview Link below:

