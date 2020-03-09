Viyaa Sings 'Favor For Favor'

Listen to article

Viyaa is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter, hailing from the Ashanti region, she lived her childhood years in Cote d' Ivoire before her return to Ghana to join her mother and siblings, she's always had the gift of singing from her childhood years but it was during her senior high school years that she felt convinced to take up the chance and challenge of pursuing music full time, vowing not to break it until shes make it.

She possesses a loving, beautiful and respectful personality and her ever enchanting tone of voice that fuses words into soothing rhythms and melody makes it a delight to hear her sing.

Viyaa's debut single "favor for favor" is released under Olivet Entertainment record label and it is available on all major digital music streaming, downloads platforms such as iTunes, Tidal, YouTube, Apple Music, Deezer, Shazam, Spotify, Amazonmp3, Apprise Music, Plus Over 150+ Stores worldwide and is distributed by Apprise Music.

Check Out New Song

Stream/Download On Spotify, N Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Tidal, Google Play, Play Africa, Pandora, Zayon, Boomplay.

https://song.link/d/875884142