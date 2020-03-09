ModernGhanalogo

09.03.2020 Music News

Brenya Drops Visuals Of His Latest Song 'Pampanaa'

By News Desk
Brenya Drops Visuals Of His Latest Song 'Pampanaa'
Highlife musician Brenya has released the official video of his much anticipated would-be hit single dubbed Pampanaa.

The song brings back better the memory of childhood games Pampanaa. Such a memory, this time has been fused with love.

The song produced by Senyocue has a lover beckoning to his partner to come play with him. And, she is assured of an unflinching love.

Brenya has two awards for his works, so far. And you can't wait to listen to his latest that will surely bring him more laurels.
