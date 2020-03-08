Fella Makafui’s mum sheds tears of joy at MediFella2020 wedding (video)

Fella Makafui and Medikal tied the knot on March 7, 2020. In attendance was Fella Makafui’s mother who could not hide her joy during the ceremony which took place in Accra.

Mother of the bride, in all the excitement, was seen shedding tears presumed to be tears of joy as she witnessed her daughter’s nuptials. Fella Makafui’s mum was seen visibly crying and wiping tears from her eyes as the traditional marriage was still ongoing.

Fella’s mother who was clad in a beautiful Kente slit and white lace was probably reminiscing on the good times and hard times she endured with her daughter and expressed her joy through tears.

In the video sighted by OdarteyGHTV, a lady who was seated to the left side of Fella’s mum was seen consoling her and asking her to wipe away the tears.

Fella Makafui was seated right behind her mother beaming with smiles as the emcees took charge of the event. Seated on the left side of Fella was another woman believed to be the actress’ family member who was also dressed in Kente and was beaming with smiles as well.

Some members of the Arab Money Gang (AMG) crew and Shatta Wale spayed money on Medikal and Fella Makafui while they were dancing on the dancefloor.

The event was also enjoyed some amount of suspense as Fella Makafui put her acting skills to use and pranked her husband Medikal as they danced. Fella feigned tiredness and later pretended to have collapsed – an action that scared Medikal as he together with security personnel present was seen trying to get help for Fella.

Watch the video of Fella makafui's mum below.

