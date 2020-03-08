Cina Soul, Becca, Others For 3Music Women's Brunch

Some leading names in the Ghanaian art and entertainment space will today converge at the Adae Kese Hall of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for the maiden 3Music Women's Brunch.

Today's event, which coincides with International Women's Day, is expected to among other things highlight the gains and losses made by women in the space, while bringing to the fore, the opportunities that exist.

There will be panel sessions speaking to pertinent issues including confronting the thorny issue of sexual exploitation in the space. Theresa Ayoade (Charterhouse), Naa Ashorkor (Joy FM), musician Becca, Biliki Giwah, a Communications Studies Lecturer and Aba Quagraine, a Lawyer, will lead the discussion.

Today's event is significant for many reasons as it seeks to consolidate the sustained efforts made over the years in the push for female empowerment within the space and beyond.

Under the leadership of Whitney Boakye-Mensah, Managing Partner, with support from the women on the 3Music Awards board, the 3Music Women Brunch is a social impact initiative designed to make a case for female empowerment and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

Today's event will also reward ten Ghanaian female trailblazers in the arts and entertainment scene.

