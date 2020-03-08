ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.03.2020 Exclusive News

Fella Makafui Showcasing Her Priceless Wedding Ring (Video)

By odarteyghnews.com
Fella Makafui Showcasing Her Priceless Wedding Ring (Video)
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, and her lover Medikal tied the knot yesterday and although it was the biggest day of their life, it turned out to be a rollercoaster.

Fella Makafui collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital but it turned out that she pranked her boyfriend, now husband, to see his reaction.

She addressed the media present that it was a prank, and shortly after, the event continued. She also took to social media later in the evening to flaunt her diamond ring.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Rawlings Justifies Why He Skipped Kumasi Independence Day Pa...
23 minutes ago

Sogakope Murder: Speed Up Investigations – Mahama To Police
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line