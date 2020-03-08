Fella Makafui Showcasing Her Priceless Wedding Ring (Video)

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, and her lover Medikal tied the knot yesterday and although it was the biggest day of their life, it turned out to be a rollercoaster.

Fella Makafui collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital but it turned out that she pranked her boyfriend, now husband, to see his reaction.

She addressed the media present that it was a prank, and shortly after, the event continued. She also took to social media later in the evening to flaunt her diamond ring.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW