Shatta Wale Sprays Ghc5 Notes At Medikal And Fella Makafui’s Wedding

Listen to article

Shatta Wale presence was felt at Medikal and Fella Makafui’s wedding.

He graced the occasion with a convoy and huge crowd from the surrounding areas.

The highlight of his presence is when he made money rain on the couple and guests who were happy to see him around.

The simple traditional ceremony was graced by celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sister Afia, Chris Waddle, Afia Schwarzenegger and some of Wale’s Militants members.

Shatta Wale sprayed the money when Medikal and Fella took to the dancefloor to show their dance moves.

WATCH the video below: