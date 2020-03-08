ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2020 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale Sprays Ghc5 Notes At Medikal And Fella Makafui’s Wedding

By odarteyghnews.com
Listen to article

Shatta Wale presence was felt at Medikal and Fella Makafui’s wedding.

He graced the occasion with a convoy and huge crowd from the surrounding areas.

The highlight of his presence is when he made money rain on the couple and guests who were happy to see him around.

The simple traditional ceremony was graced by celebrities like Shatta Wale, Sister Afia, Chris Waddle, Afia Schwarzenegger and some of Wale’s Militants members.

372020115034-vbqduhgtsn-owenghana 87652999 132425731520115 32224545270803839 n-822x1024

Shatta Wale sprayed the money when Medikal and Fella took to the dancefloor to show their dance moves.

WATCH the video below:
