Fella Makafui Holds Bridal Shower With Friends A Few Hours To Her Marriage Ceremony(+Video)

The wait is over and the doubts have been cleared, Medikal and Fella Makafui are set to tie the knot on Saturday 7th March 2020.

Fella Makafui had her bridal shower today and her social media accounts have been buzzing. In one of the videos, she’s seen having a good time with her girls during her bridal shower.

We hope it’s not one of those stunts she and Medikal pull all the time on social media.

Stay on OdarteyGH TV on YouTube as we bring you up to date exclusive news on their marriage which comes off in a few hours.

Watch the bridal shower below