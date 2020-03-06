ModernGhanalogo

06.03.2020

‘Sarkodie Will Soon Become A Chorister Because Rap Is Not Working For Him Again’- Shatta Wale

By News Desk
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale perhaps woke up at the wrong side of his bed recently where he saw Sarkodie’s name etched by the side of the bed which explains why he has been attacking him unabated.

The multiple award-winning artist has intensified his beef with the iconic rapper by calling him out in numerous interviews lately.

In a new interview on Onua FM based in Accra, the Gringo hit-man suggested that Sarkodie’s rap prowess is not working for him, the reason why he has resorted to more singing in his songs lately.

Wale noted: ‘Sarkodie is now slow when it comes to Rap, it seems the rap thing is no longer working for him, the reason why he sang ‘Saara’. Very soon, he will turn into a chorister.’

He added: ‘The music industry is teamwork, but people want to stand out. One man cannot represent the whole industry. We need to work together. If I say Sark is this or Sark is that, that’s when he can come to me and say what he wants. But when I’m talking business, I mean business.’

---Ghbase
