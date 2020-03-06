ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.03.2020 Exclusive News

‘I Don’t Like It When My Man Chops Me Alone, So Once A While I Do 3Some’- Funke Fatai

By News Desk
‘I Don’t Like It When My Man Chops Me Alone, So Once A While I Do 3Some’- Funke Fatai
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Twitter user from Nigeria called Funke Fatai has sent the internet up in flames after she modestly revealed that she allows her man to have sex with other women once in a while.

Fatai argued that it’s not fair for a man to be eating the same food over and over again so he often invites one of her besties to have a threesome with her man.

She wrote:
“I’m one of those people who won’t subject my man to the same p*ssy the whole year. So when I’m in a relationship, every once in a while I offer my man a 3some with d female of MY choice. Pizza is nice, but not every day. Once in a while let d poor guy have some chicken or shrimp.”

---Ghbase.com
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Expensive Independence Day Celebrations Must Be Stopped – In...
25 minutes ago

[Full Text] Akufo-Addo's Speech At 63rd Independence Anniver...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line