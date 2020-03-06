ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.03.2020 Celebrities Birthday

You're My World — Mahama Tells His Wife On Her Birthday [Photos]

By News Desk
You're My World — Mahama Tells His Wife On Her Birthday [Photos]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has on countless occasions proven that he can be very romantic when it comes to his better half former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

As Ghana celebrates her 63rd year of Independence from the colonial masters, it also marks the birth Lordina Manama.

Taking to his Social media page, Mr Mahama posted a picture of her and captioned it “My World” indicating that she is the air he breathes.

See his post below;

---Ghbase.com

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Expensive Independence Day Celebrations Must Be Stopped – In...
25 minutes ago

[Full Text] Akufo-Addo's Speech At 63rd Independence Anniver...
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line