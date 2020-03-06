You're My World — Mahama Tells His Wife On Her Birthday [Photos]

Former President John Dramani Mahama has on countless occasions proven that he can be very romantic when it comes to his better half former First Lady, Lordina Mahama.

As Ghana celebrates her 63rd year of Independence from the colonial masters, it also marks the birth Lordina Manama.

Taking to his Social media page, Mr Mahama posted a picture of her and captioned it “My World” indicating that she is the air he breathes.

See his post below;

---Ghbase.com