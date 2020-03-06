ModernGhanalogo

06.03.2020 Exclusive News

By News Desk
Ghana@63: Shatta Wale Reactions After School Children Marched In His Branded ‘Reign’ Socks
A photo of school children marching in Shatta Wale’s branded ‘Reign’ socks at Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary surfaced earlier today on the internet.

Students from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region were spotted wearing the ‘Reign’ socks which is a bona fide property of Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale as they marched beautifully to wow the crowd.

The photo has obviously excited the SM fans and it has also caught the attention of the boss himself, Shatta Wale.

Sounding excited, the Dancehall artiste shared the photo with the caption; “Reign socks for the independence match history will always be made .. This is called branding to the highest peak”.

36202040132-0f730m4yxs-06db4f9f-1533-455c-8467-2fb3be1bd04c.jpeg

---Ghbase.com

