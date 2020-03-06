‘Epixode Is Not Well Mentally’- Shatta Wale Blasts Epixode

Shatta Wale has attacked fellow dancehall artiste Epixode for saying the ban Charterhouse imposed on him and Stonebwoy is a blessing to him.

Epixode told Joy News last week that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s ban has paved the way for himself and other dancehall artists who have been overshadowed by the two great artists to also shine.

However, Shatta Wale reacted harshly to the comment in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM.

The controversial Dancehall artist said, “Epixode is having a mental problem to say my ban is a blessing in disguise for him. You Epixode you don’t own a house, you sleep in a studio and you grant an interview saying my ban is a blessing for you “

Watch the full interview below.

