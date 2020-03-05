Ghana Lucifer Fights The Deadly Coronavirus - A Must-Watch Funny Video

Listen to article

In the melee of the outbreak of the pandemic viral disease, Coronavirus, a lot have been done throughout the world to help its prevention.

World Health Organization has come out with methods of prevention, individual countries have their own modus operandi, ranging from screening visitors into the country, quarantining suspected victims to shutting down airports and some major entry points into the country.

Individuals from various countries have joined the crusade, educating people on several media, be it print media, electronic media or social media. This singular act tells the gravity and how devastating the deadly Coronavirus is.

In Ghana, the budding actor who doubles as a comedian with the showbiz name, Ghana Lucifer, has a fantastic way of educating Ghanaians and the world about the prevention of the Coronavirus through a must-watch funny video. In the video, Ghana Lucifer is seen telling his cohorts how to fight or prevent the deadly disease. He also reiterates the sad point made by Actress Yvonne Nelson who alleged that she combed through Ghana without a nose mask to purchase - an essential material in the prevention of Coronavirus. He entreats government to be more proactive and vigilant in the fight against Coronavirus.

Trust me, sit back, relax and WATCH THIS SHORT VIDEO fully packed with edutainment.