Kumasi Hotels,Guest Houses Fully Booked Ahead Of 63rd Independence Day

Hotels and guests houses in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region are said to be making brisk business ahead of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day anniversary celebrations.

Most of the hotels and guest houses in the city are said to be fully-booked, as for the first time in the history of the country, Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, would host the National Independence Day parade, tomorrow.

In this regard, people from all walks of life would be trekking to Kumasi to be part of the historic occasion.

Some of the hotel managers in the city, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, said their facilities were booked about a month ahead.

According to them, they have been receiving several phone calls from all over Ghana and beyond, from people that want to lodge in their facilities when they visit Kumasi.

Most hotel owners confessed that indeed, they were in good times and had been doing brisk business as a result of the independence anniversary.

“I wish Kumasi will host Ghana's Independence Day for the next 10 years, because business has been good ever since it was announced that Kumasi will host the Independence parade,” a manager of a popular hotel said.

“This upcoming programme, without doubt, would help boost the economy of Kumasi and bring money into the pockets of the local people,” he explained.

According to him, some of the small hotels and guests houses in Kumasi that hardly attracted customers were also doing brisk business ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

