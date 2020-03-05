McBrown 'Ridiculed' On US’ Fox 5 Channel For Kissing Her Baby Maxin

A video of actress Nana Ama Mcbrown kissing her baby Maxin has been criticized on American TV channel, Fox 5.

The content of the video was up for discussion on a show on the channel under topic: 'Too Much Affection.'

Nana Ama could be seen kissing Baby Maxin as well as licking her fingers in a bid to get her hand clean up after the baby played with birthday cake.

Panellists on the TV show were not pleased with her action. They felt disgusted.

“I don't wanna see it. I don't like this at all. I don't wanna really judge another parent… I will never do that with my child… I don't know why you need to do that. It was way too far. You can show affection in a lot of different ways, that for was over the line,” one of them said.

Other panellists also supported the suggestion that Nana Ama went too far and also to give the baby a 'deep kiss' is highly unnecessary.

