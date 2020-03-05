My Daughter Akuapem Poloo Was Born A Star – Akuapem Poloo’s Mother

Listen to article

THE mother of Actress and socialite Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, Maa Lydia Amponsah aka Lady Stone has said in an interview that her daughter Akuapem Poloo was born to a popular person.

According to the mother her daughter during childhood time, always love to act and dance; so seeing this on social media and on TV does not surprise me.

In spite of his behavior, Maa Lydia Amponsah aka Lady Stone said no one could block her daughters’s shine because she was born a star.

I always support her everything she do weather good or bad am with her, i sometimes advise not to go too hard on the internet, Akuapem Poloo twerking on the internet is her choice and she needs to be happy in life. she said

Watch full interview here



---Daily View Ghana