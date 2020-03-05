[Video] Akuapem Poloo’s Mother Insults Counsellor Lutterodt; Calls Him A Foolish Man

THE mother of Actress and socialite Rosemond Alade Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, lady stone has goes hard on controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor Counsellor Lutterodt.

According to lady stone, she is a Christian and does not encourage her daughter to have herself expose almost every time.

In spite of his behavior, lady stone said no one could block her daughters' shine because she was born a star.

Watch full Interview Here:



--Daily View Ghana