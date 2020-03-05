Brenya Takes Ghanaians Back To Childhood Games With 'Pampanaa'

Listen to article

Do you remember a childhood game that you once played? What if you were to play this game with your partner?

Well, your favourite highlife musician Brenya in his latest would-be hit single dubbed Pampana, set to be released on Saturday, March 8, 2020, brings back better the memory of childhood. Such a memory, this time, fused with love.

The song produced by Senyocue has a lover beckoning to his partner to come play with him. And, she is assured of an unflinching love.

Even before the song is released together with its video, on Saturday, you may want to pre-order it via: http://bit.ly/Brenya_Pampanaa.

Brenya has two awards for his works, so far. And you can’t wait to listen to his latest that will surely bring him more laurels.