Criss Waddle Congratulates Medikal Ahead Of His Marriage Ceremony With Fella Makafui

CEO of Arab Money Gang (AMG), Criss Waddle in a recent post has confirmed the much-anticipated marriage ceremony between Medikal and Fella Makafui is set to come off this Saturday, March 7, 2020.

An engagement flyer of the two surfaced on the internet earlier in the week but most people didn’t believe because of their recent break-up stunt.

Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal however, cleared the doubts of most people while performing on stage at the Penthall week celebration.

From a post shared by Criss Waddle on Snapchat, we can say boldly that it’s true the AMG Business rapper will be tying the knot this weekend with his girlfriend Fella.

Criss Waddle wrote,

“In Advance @Amgmedikal Congrats Wai For Taking That Bold Step

