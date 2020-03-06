Dora-Grace Drops ‘AYEKOO’

Listen to article

Ghana has been blessed with a pool of music talents and one of such talents has been unleashed onto the music industry. All music lovers should watch out for this one.

She goes by the stage name Dora-Grace and has released her debut gospel single titled 'AYEKOO' to wit THUMBS UP.

The song which has an afro-highlife fusion talks about the faithfulness and goodness of God which deserves a THUMBS UP.

Dora-Grace is Ghana's new urban Gospel sensational singer. It is now a dream come true for the youngster.

Dora-Grace was born Dora Kuukua Aggrey, a Ghanaian hailing from the Central Region. She is in her mid-30s. Being the fourth born of her parents Rev. and Mrs. Aggrey-Solomon, she has five unique siblings.

Dora-Grace began writing songs and singing at a tender age. She has joined several singing groups, choirs and Ministries since Junior High School days until recently.

She is motivated by her salvation, singing talent and the super Redeeming grace of God.

Follow her on all social media networks:

Instagram: Dora.grace1

Twitter: doragrace12

Facebook: Dora Grace Ministries

YouTube: Dora Grace Ministries