Vivian Apreku crowned ‘Miss UHAS 2020

A second-year Nursing student of the School of Nursing and Midwifery (SoNAM), Miss Vivian Apreku has been crowned ‘Miss UHAS 2020’.

She emerged the winner among 11 contestants at the end of the ‘Miss UHAS 2020’ contest organised by the Women Commission & the Entertainment Committee of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Miss Loretta Dadzie, a first-year Public Health Disease Control student was adjudged 1st Runner-Up and Miss Gloria Latebu, a third-year Nursing student was crowned the 2nd Runner Up

It was to identify capable and skilful health students as ambassadors to advocate for the individual Ghanaian to contribute in promoting quality health living and well-being in the university, region and Ghana at large.

The 'MISS UHAS 2020", is an upgrade of 'Face of UHAS' which received contestants from all the various departments and schools on both Campuses in UHAS.

This year's edition is on the theme " Reproductive Health & Sustainable Future For All: The Role of Pageantry".

The contestants were taken through series of training and grooming.

Source: uhas.edu.gh/src/