04.03.2020 New Release

Rowi Ryda Drops Single ‘Slay Queens’

By News Desk
Young Mission Entertainment signee Rowi Ryda has dropped her second single titled ‘Slay Queens’.

‘Slay Queens’ talks about the how expensive slay queens are; a reason they won’t stoop low for men who want them.

From cars, jewelry to having body enhancement, the song says being a slay queen doesn't come cheap.

The music was produced by Tipcy.

It has a colorful video which was produced by Snares Films.

