Rowi Ryda Drops Single ‘Slay Queens’

Young Mission Entertainment signee Rowi Ryda has dropped her second single titled ‘Slay Queens’.

‘Slay Queens’ talks about the how expensive slay queens are; a reason they won’t stoop low for men who want them.

From cars, jewelry to having body enhancement, the song says being a slay queen doesn't come cheap.

The music was produced by Tipcy.

It has a colorful video which was produced by Snares Films.

---citinewsroom