Rowi Ryda Drops Single 'Slay Queens'

Young Mission Entertainment signee Rowi Ryda has dropped her second single titled 'Slay Queens'. 'Slay Queens' talks about the how expensive slay queens are; a reason they won't stoop low for men who want them. From cars, jewelry to having body enhancement, the song says being a slay queen doesn't come cheap. The music was produced by Tipcy.It has a colorful video which was produced by Snares Films.
