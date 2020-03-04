3Music Awards 2020: Why Koo Kyei Should Win “Next Rated Artiste” Category

Listen to article

Eastern Region based highlife sensation, Ernest Kyei who is known in showbiz as Koo Kyei has had a deserving nomination at the 2020 edition of 3Music Awards.

The singer who doubles as a fire service personnel stood tall among colleague musicians in the Eastern region who were mentioned by the board of the award scheme to be voted as the next rating artiste to represent the region at the main event.

He stood tall among musicians such as Tee Rhyme, Phada Gaza, and Ruff Tee to represent the region to be voted as the “Next Rated Artiste” in 2020 in the third edition of 3Music Award.

Koo Kyei on this journey is contesting in the “Next rated Artist” category with other region representatives which includes Ypee from the Ashanti Region, Imrana (representing the Brong Ahafo region), Posta Boy (Central region), Kweku Smoke for the nation’s capital, Keny Ice, from the Volta Region, Fad Lan (standing in for the northerners), Nemesi Loso ( Western Region) and Sooreba from the Upper East Region.

Koo Kyei among the nominees deserves the plaque because he has worked so hard since he invaded the music industry and under the year of review and none in the race fits him.

Koo Kei in 2018 was nominated as a promising artist at the Ghana Music Awards South Africa, also had a performance record at the S-concert in the same year.

In 2019, Koo Kyei gave to the world a hit tunned dupped “control it” which featured the BHIM boss, Stonebwoy and dominated most of the urban music charts and had enough airplay on both tv and radio.

Koo Kyei had won eastside song of the year at the second edition of the regional music award (Eastern Music Awards) with his hit record “me ho y3 me d3” and Best music video of the year in the 2019 edition with “control It ” featuring Stonebwoy.

He also stood among the nominees as the only artist who annually organizes his show. Koo Kyei’s “Koo Kyei Live In Concert” has become one among the best live band musical concerts in the Eastern Region which is patronized by music lovers across the region. The concert also gives various artists the platform to equip themselves with live band performance experiences and also serve as a podium to exhibit their talent.

These among other achievements can he boast among his peers as a young musician and deserves to be awarded and be recognized at the 2020 edition of the 3Music Awards.