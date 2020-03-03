Medikal Announces His Plans To Marry Fella Makafui

Listen to article

Rapper Medikal has disclosed that he will tie the knot with his girlfriend Fella Makafui.

The wedding, he said at a show during the weekend, would come off on Saturday, March 7.

However, many of the artiste’s fans and followers are questioning if this announcement could be a stunt the couple are trying to pull.

This is not the first time Medikal and Fella Makafui have been accused of deceiving the public about their relationship status.

In late January, Medikal in his song 'El Chapo' made statements that suggested his relationship with the actress was over.

“Somebody tell Fella I'm sorry, I know say people go bore me but I still go fight for love, Chuck Norris I still love you, you're my baby,” he had said.

However, after a quick comeback, many fans suspected the couple went through the public break up to gain attention.

However, an engagement invitation of the couple has been released.

The ceremony, according to the invitation, would take place at Adjiriganor.

–Myjoyonline