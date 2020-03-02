ModernGhanalogo

02.03.2020 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale Reunites With Ponobiom After ‘GbeeNabu’ (Video)

By odarteyghnews.com
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

After 2 solid years, Shatta Wale and Ponobiom have finally united. In a new video sighted by OdarteyGH TV, controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was seen hanging out with Ponobiom in a night club.

From what we could tell from watching the video, the two might have already made peace before even making it public as the looks on Ponobiom’s face doesn’t express any shock at all.

The reunion happened at the birthday party of actress Haillie Sumney at club onyx.

Shatta wale said, ” My fans I beg when we Dey beef I beg make u no take am serious cos we Dey make money out of am”

Watch full video below
