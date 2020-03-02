Ewe Ladies Dominate Miss Ghana 2020 Auditions

A lot of ladies travelled far and near to take part in the Miss Ghana 2020 auditions on Saturday with hopes to get selected among potential queens who will compete at the pageant this year.

Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of the pageant, is seeking to crown a selfless queen who would not only represent Ghana at the Miss World 2020 pageant but also lead charity campaigns by Miss Ghana Foundation to help the vulnerable in society.

The queen is, therefore, expected to be beautiful, intelligent, disciplined, hardworking and also committed to serving Mother Ghana.

Saturday's audition ceremony was held at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, and the turnout was more than encouraging. Young women came out in their numbers to take part.

Majority of the ladies exhibited high level of acumen in answering questions from judges, while others demonstrated great talent in singing, rapping, dancing, among others. They were also articulate in their views about the Miss Ghana pageant.

But it wasn't all rosy for some of the ladies, as there were moments when they could not express themselves or answer questions correctly because they were tense.

Among the judges for the event were ace presenter and veteran actress Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Exclusive Events CEO Inna Patty, businessman and showbiz enthusiast Prince Attipoe, rapper Okyeame Kwame and others.

One of the major highlights of the Saturday event was the dominance of ladies from the Volta Region. They did not only come in their numbers but also came well prepared. They were well spoken and dressed appropriately for the occasion.

It could be recalled that the first Miss Ghana winner, Monica Amekoafia, represented Volta Region, and since then, a number of ladies from the Volta Region have been crowned queens. From the turn events on Saturday, the 2020 crown could again go to the Volta Region.

---Daily Guide