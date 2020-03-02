Patapaa’s Girlfriend Surprised Him With A Car Ahead Of His Birthday By odarteyghnews.com Listen to articlePatapaa was surprised by his German girlfriend yesterday with a car, ahead of his birthday today, 1st March. Lihamilla, Patapaa’s girlfriend out of love, surprised her boo, Patapaa with a lovely car ahead of his birthday today. Patapaa’s manager and girlfriend had joined forces to make sure this surprise goes on well as expected. In a video sighted online, Patapaa is seen in a showroom with his girlfriend as they tried to get Patapaa the car of his choice. Watch Video below;
