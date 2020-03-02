Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale’s diss song to Sarkodie

Shatta Wale has finally responded to Sarkodie in a new song dubbed “Little Tip” Sarkodie released “advice” which was a direct diss track to Shatta Wale when they starting “beefing” two years ago

Few days ago Shatta Wale rekindled this beef after news broke from Sarkodie’s camp that he had featured someone bigger than Jay Z.

Shatta Wale dissed Sarkodie and his fans in series of posts and has now taken it to a different level by recording a diss song to Sarkodie titled “Little Tip”.

Though Sarkodie is yet to respond to this recent beef, Shatta Wale, on the other hand, is just enjoying the beef all alone. But it seems some few music fans are not okay with Shatta’s song. However, odarteyghnews.com has chanced on a few fans reacting to the song we’ve decided to share with you.

See a few screenshots below;

