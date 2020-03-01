ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
01.03.2020 Exclusive News

#MediFella2020 – Medikal Confirms He Will Be Marrying Fella Makafui (VIDEO)

By odarteyghnews.com
Medikal and Fella Makafui have confirmed they are getting married this Saturday, March 7th 2020, at East Legon Adziriganor.

An engagement flyer of the two surfaced on the internet earlier in the week but most people didn’t believe because of their recent breakup stunt.

Well, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has finally cleared the doubts of most people while performing on stage at the Penthall week celebration 2020.

Medikal while performing made the announcement and confirmed it by saying this Saturday he is getting married to his girlfriend, Fella Makafui.

Now the doubts and rumor is cleared, we are having #medifella2020

Video below;
