Ghana Can Generate More Revenue From Intellectual Property Than Agriculture – Copyright Administrator

Listen to article

Mr. Ibrahim Nayi, Copyright Administration for the Northern Sector says if intellectual property is taken seriously, Ghana stands a chance of making more revenue than that of Agriculture.

Mr. Nayi said this in an interview with Nana Amoako on Kumasi’s finest Entertainment Show Ezone that the Traditional Cultural Expression in Kumasi alone can fetch Ghana a lot of money.

“Kumasi is the hub of traditions and the only thing that can safeguard this is copyright laws.Per the industry property of copyright laws, Ghana can benefit economically anywhere Kente is sold in the world market if it has been registered as a geographical indication from Ghana,” he stated.

Mr. Nayi also indicated that the taste of our cocoa can also be developed further and registered under the appellation of origin of the copyright laws so we can benefit from it economically from the sale of our cocoa anywhere in the world. These were few

“If the needed attention is given to Intellectual Property in Ghana, we can generate more revenue than that of Agriculture but it is very sad that our copyright policy which was drafted far back in 2012 is still gathering dust and unattended to.”

He said, till date Ghana Only Has two copyright offices; one in Accra serving the Southern Sector and the other one in Kumasi for the Northern Sector. This makes the work of the copyright office very difficult and seen as ineffective.

Mr. Ibrahim urged the ruling NPP government to fulfill their 2016 campaign promise of providing every region with a copyright office and also pass the copyright policy laws so as to make their work easy and effective.

WATCH VIDEO HERE